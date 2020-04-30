JOHN DAVID CAMPERMAN

JOHN DAVID CAMPERMAN

John David Camperman, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Afton, passed away Sunday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kelley Ann (Jeff) Bruick; grandchildren: J.B. Bruick, Madison Keyalyn Pucher, Eric Gray Bruick, Victoria Judith Bruick and Gabriella Aurora Pucher; a daughter-in-law: Michelle McCoy Belcastro; granddaughter: Angelina Theresa (Alex) Story; and two great-grandchildren: Anthony Alexander Story and Atticus Phillip Story.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Sharon Judith Camperman; and a granddaughter: Ashakeya Marie Bruick.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a trust set up for the grandchildren.

Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

