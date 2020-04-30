John David Camperman, 77, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Afton, passed away Sunday at Signature HealthCARE Center of Greeneville.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Kelley Ann (Jeff) Bruick; grandchildren: J.B. Bruick, Madison Keyalyn Pucher, Eric Gray Bruick, Victoria Judith Bruick and Gabriella Aurora Pucher; a daughter-in-law: Michelle McCoy Belcastro; granddaughter: Angelina Theresa (Alex) Story; and two great-grandchildren: Anthony Alexander Story and Atticus Phillip Story.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Sharon Judith Camperman; and a granddaughter: Ashakeya Marie Bruick.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for a trust set up for the grandchildren.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.