John David “JD” Laster, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at his home.
Mr. Laster attended United Baptist Church.
He was a lineman with Greeneville Light & Power System.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Helen Laster; a stepdaughter and her spouse: Linda and Larry Hicks; grandchildren: Matthew and Katie Collins, and Beth Anne Collins; and a sister: Carol Berry.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Bertha Laster; a stepdaughter: Patricia Collins; a brother: Hal; and a sister: Joyce.
Private services will be held with interment in Union Temple Cemetery. The Rev. Nick Bailey will officiate.
