John David “J.D.” Sensabaugh, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Sensabaugh served in the U.S. Army National Guard as a sergeant.
He was a member of Baileyton United Methodist Church.
Mr. Sensabaugh was a 32nd degree Mason and Scottish Rite Shriner member.
He retired from Eastman Kodak in 1993.
He was active serving as an officer with the Baileyton Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. for a number of years. He also served for 35 years as an alderman for the Town of Baileyton.
He was an avid NASCAR, University of Tennessee sports fan, and a golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Dorles Weems Sensabaugh; two sons and daughters-in-law: David and Micki Sensabaugh, and Terry and Donna Sensabaugh; four grandchildren: Eric Sensabaugh, Aaron Sensabaugh, Samantha and Blair Platt, and Sydney Sensabaugh; four great-grandchildren: Adalynn, Alexis, Elijah and Ezra; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom and Wanda Sensabaugh, Edwin Sensabaugh, and Donnie and Wanda Sensabaugh; several nieces and nephews; several cousins, including a special cousin: Louise Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sensabaugh and Lennis Sensabaugh Evans.
The family expressed a special thank you to Dr. Charles Montgomery, the ICU and medical staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, including Dr. Northrop, Dr. Patterson and Dr. Bakshi.
The family will receive friends Monday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Gregg Davis, Pastor Wade McAmis and Pastor Andy Sensabaugh officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service which will be at 11 a.m. in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
The Tennessee Army National Guard honor team will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Casteel, Gary Jones, Eric Sensabaugh, Randy Sensabaugh, Travis Weems, Chad Sensabaugh, Darin Sensabaugh and Jeff Brown.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Weems, Dr. Chris Shaver, the Rev. Mark Wills, Roger Moore, Rob Bailey, Warren Pierce, Mack McNulty, Howard Lamb, Robby Franklin, Todd Weems, and the Rev. Ron Wine.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.