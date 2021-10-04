John Donald Buchanan, the son of Earl Franklin Buchanan and Ella Louise Buchanan, passed away Friday at 75 in Greeneville.
He was married to Nancy Buchanan and had one son, Kemp Buchanan.
John was a route salesman in his career for various companies, including Little Debbie, in his early days, and later Charles Chips. He retired to Greeneville to live on his and Nancy’s horse farm and ride his various Harley Davidson motorcycles among the Smoky Mountains.
John is survived by his wife: Nancy; his son: Kemp; his two granddaughters: Caelan and Ellie; his daughter-in-law: Rachel; his sister: Joann; his brother: Phillip; and his two nieces: Lynn and Gina.
John was a quiet and thoughtful man which belied his witty, yet often corny, sense of humor. This was an endearing quality that allowed him to express his thoughts and followed the truth that he tried to never take life too seriously but to live somewhere In the middle. This allowed him to be one of the most patient and even keeled people you could ever meet. Yet he was also responsible to a fault, often putting others, in particular the ones he loved, before himself. This was a true joy and accomplishment for him, but something he would never acknowledge, because he was humble in nature.
John had a nearly inhuman temperament characterized by exceeding patience and thoughtfulness leading anyone around him to assume only the best about him and his life.
The most endearing quality that comes to mind when thinking of John Buchanan is that he exuded the beautiful Soul within the world around him every day. To the casual acquaintance it was his uplifting disposition and his full faced smile, to those that were close to him it was often realized in the joy of hearing the phrases and words he liberally used over and over that brought you right into him with warmth and humor.
An effort was made to not sound trite, but an allowance must be made; anyone who knew John Buchanan always said “he is a wonderful person.” He was actually a unicorn in this world, but the quote needed to be exact.
Everything John did had a sense of purity and perfection to it without him really trying, because that was him.
For all those who knew him you were fortunate, everyone else missed out on someone truly special in this life.
We come into this life to serve by giving our love to others, and nobody did that better than John Buchanan.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.