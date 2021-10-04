John Dugger Baxter, 84, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a former employee of Weavexx for more than 42 years and a farmer.
John was a member of New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as Superintendent for a number of years and many other necessities at the church. He was a member of Farm Bureau, a former Board Member of Andrew Johnson Bank, and a member of the Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Betty J. Baxter; a sister: Coriece Baxter; sisters-in-law: Janice Rader, and Shirley Hartman and her husband, Eddie; nieces: Lori Rader, Amy Hartman, Christi Bolton, Brooke Huff, Megan Rader, Braelyn Hartman, Kylie Sparks, Cynthia Hartman, Belinda Dykes and Aubrey Knop; nephews: Tim Hartman, Terry Rader, Lynn Bolton, Tyler Rader, Christopher Bolton, Brandon Knop and Ryan Huff; other survivors include Betty L. Baxter, Dean A. Baxter and Mary Rene Baxter; and his fur buddy: Sidney.
John was the son of a late Clarence and Mae Dugger Baxter. He was preceded in death by an infant brother: Larry Baxter; a brother: Harold Dean Baxter; a nephew: Harold Baxter, Jr.; his grandparents: John F. and Jennie Bible Baxter, and Samuel A. Dugger and Elizabeth Dugger; and a brother-in-law: Lynn Lee Rader.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Abby Cole Keller officiating.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. in New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tim Hartman, Terry Rader, Lynn Bolton, Christopher Bolton, Brandon Knop, Terry Anderson and Eddie Hartman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Rader, Jewel Britton, Lynn Hartman, Kenneth Graham, J.L. Phillips, Ryan Huff, Dr. Charles Montgomery, Trey Chapman, Matthew Nicodemus, Jerry Littleton, Bobby Malone, Eric Shelton, Freddie Collins, Jr., Robbie Britton, Jimmy Graham, Jim Cope, Bob King, and his friends at Critter’s Corner Market.
