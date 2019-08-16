John E. Vest, 91, of the Romeo community, passed away Wednesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center of injuries sustained in a tractor accident.
He retired from The Austin Company and was a farmer.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife: Fannie Dean Vest; and one sister and brother-in-law: Billie and Bill Godwin.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernie and Fannie Vest; one brother; and three sisters.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Caldwell officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Cemetery at Baileyton.
Pallbearers will be James Davis, Rex Garber, Sammy Garber, Edwin Sharp, Bill Walters, Billy Walters and Joe Harris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marce Dotson, the Rev. Buster Shelton and Robert Sharp.