GALLATIN — John Edris Myers, 43, of Gallatin, passed away Dec. 13 after a valiant battle with leukemia.
He is survived by his devoted wife: Rebekah; and loving daughters: Elizabeth and Hannah; his parents: Donnie and Jane Myers; a brother and sister-in-law: David and Lindsey Myers; nieces: Adelyn and Amelia; his grandmother: Annabelle Neal; his grandfather: Lynn Myers; and many friends and extended family members.
A small celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at Antioch Church in John’s hometown of Bulls Gap to honor and remember him.
In lieu of a card or flowers, the family requests that you donate blood or platelets in his memory.