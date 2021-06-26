John Edward Creeden Sr. died peacefully Sunday, Father’s Day, at the home of his daughter in Greeneville.
John recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
John was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ertter Creeden; his parents: Howard Creeden and Bernadette McGowan; his siblings: Joseph Creeden, Sr. Bernadette Creeden, and Margaret Wiser; and his daughter: Mary Jo Molineaux.
He is survived by one son: Jack Creeden of Silver Spring, Maryland; one daughter: Maggie (Robert) Rowe of Greeneville; nine grandchildren and stepgrandchildren: Anthony (Julia) Creeden, Brittany (Matt) Miller, Chip (Haley) Walton, Michael (Bailey) Walton, Jennifer (Chris) Molineaux-Mason, Daniel (Angie) Molineaux, Amanda Molineaux, Amy (Justin) Gearhart, Katie (Dustin) Horton; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
John’s wishes were to continue his life of giving, and therefore his remains were donated to the Anatomical Gift Program of the Quillen College of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please any contributions may be made to the Playground Fund at Notre Dame Catholic Church, or to Boy Scout Troop No. 4 at Asbury United Methodist Church. A special thank you is expressed to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice for their care and support.