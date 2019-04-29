John Frederick Allen, 75, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Retha Allen.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Linda; a son: Douglas (Candy) Allen; a daughter: Laura Henry; a granddaughter: Megan (Robert) Haynes; grandsons: John, Matthew and Luke Allen, and Jamie Henry; great-grandsons: Christian, Elijah and Caleb Haynes; and special friends: Elizabeth Martin and Dr. Elliott Smith.
John served in the U.S. Navy and was retired from the U.S. Secret Service after 30 years of service.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church.
Burial will be held at the Allen Cemetery in Sevier County at 1:30 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s favorite charity.
