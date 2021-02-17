John Frost, 72, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday afternoon.
He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a retired carpenter/woodworker.
He was a member of Moose Lodge No. 692.
Survivors include one son: Casey Frost; three sisters: Carol, Terry and Laurie; one brother: Marc; and special friends: Tracy and her children: Christopher and Cassandra.
He was a son of the late George and Eleanor Frost.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Fain will officiate.
The Tennessee National Guard honor team will perform military honors.