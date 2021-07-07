John Garland Jones, 62, of Wildwood Court, passed away Friday.
John retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and volunteered with Greene County Firewood Ministry and East Tennessee Trail Association.
He was an avid fisherman who loved hiking and hunting with his boys.
He is survived by his wife: Margaret Jones; two sons: Ethan and Brandon Jones; a sister: Brenda (Tommy) Thomas; a brother: Jay C. (Shannon) Jones; special nephews: Rusty (Amy) Brooks, Ben (Bethany) Thomas, Sam (Debbie) Jones and Ryan Cate; nieces: Brooke (Carroll) Laws and Betsy Thomas (Arlie) Gribble; special great-nieces and great-nephews: Lauren, Nicholas and Caroline Thomas, and Austin, Garrison and Weston Brooks; his mother-in-law: Margaret Seymour; an aunt: Francis McAmis; and a special cousin: Robbie Jones.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Evelyn Jones; and a sister: Vivian Cate.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville. A celebration of life will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Meadows Farm, 2140 Harrison Road, Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greene County Firewood Ministry or East Tennessee Trail Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.