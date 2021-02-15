John Henry Frost (Died: Feb. 14, 2021) Feb 15, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Henry Frost, 72, of Greeneville died Sunday at James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Becky Lynn Church (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Woman Killed, Child Injured In Midway Crash Nancy Parvin (Died: Feb. 8, 2021) Fire Consumes Asheville Highway House Lisa Michelle Bowman (Died: Feb. 6, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.