John “Jack” Antonelli died suddenly on Christmas Day after a brief illness.
He was a son of Silvio H. and Domenica L. (Giacabetti) Antonelli of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, both deceased.
Born in Philadelphia, he moved to Greeneville in 2016.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years: Arleen D. (Skibinski); a brother: Raymond Antonelli; sisters: Rosemarie DeRosa and Carol Antonelli; sisters-in-law: Lee Antonelli and Arlene Antonelli; nieces: Angela ( Bruce) Leuzinger, Linda (Cory) Nolan, Christine Antonelli, Jolina (Chris) Autry and Alanna (Gian) Toro; and four great-nieces and four great-nephews. He was Godfather to Jolina Guardino Autry and Linda Antonelli Nolan.
He was brother to Joseph Antonelli, deceased.
Through the years, he did extensive traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Canada, Bermuda, and U.S. cities. He also enjoyed cruising and visiting the Caribbean Islands.
He was a member of Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church and an active subscriber to Eternal Word Television Network. He was blessed with a happy disposition and a great sense of humor. He loved old movies. He was an avid animal lover and loved watching and rooting for his favorite football team, The Philadelphia Eagles.
He had a real love of music and played piano, guitar and harmonica. He had a smile that could make you smile anytime and he loved making new friends.
Funeral services are pending but will be held in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, area.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Greeneville.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
