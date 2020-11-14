Saturday the family and friends of John “Jack” Prentiss Stewart, lost their patriarch. Heaven gained a great man.
A City Manager, Economic Developer, Executive Director, and Coach, ... Jack left everyone better for having known him. An endless giver, he worked for others up until the very end, tirelessly.
Survived by Kitty, his wife of 40+ years; sisters: Sally Barnes and Patrica Tallmon and their families; a daughter: Lisa Stewart, and a son: Robert Stewart; and both their families; extended children: Maria and Mark and their families, and finally so many Grand and Great-grandchildren who loved their Papa Jack it is impossible to mention.
He was preceded in death by John Stewart Sr. and his wife, Nedra; and sons: John Blake, Tom Stewar, and Michael Korniotes.
Words fail us in this difficult time, but the family would like the world to know a life well lived, and his qualifies. As City Manager of California City, California, or Economic Development Director for Kern County, Executive Vice-President for NAMI East, or on Governors Council for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (the last two while retired and pro bono) all who met him will attest, he was the very essence of selflessness.
Jack defined JOY to his family as his Grandfather did to him.
Jesus first
Others second
Yourself last.....J.O.Y.
And now, the painful pieces that his loss has created will only be glued together by the memory of that joy and the love we have for our Dad, husband, brother, friend ... Papa Jack.
In addition to flowers, donations are appreciated to NAMI, the National Association of Mental Illness Greene County, where Jack was vice-president East, or TSPN (Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network) on which Jack served on the Governors Council.
Memorial upcoming and everyone welcome to post memories at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service at www.jeffersmortuary.com.