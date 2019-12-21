Retired Circuit Court Judge John K. Wilson died Friday morning at the age of 75.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was an Assistant District Attorney under Heiskell Winstead for eight years. In 1979, Governor Lamar Alexander appointed Mr. Wilson as Circuit Court Judge for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins and Hancock Counties, a position he held for 35 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and Gideon’s International.
Judge Wilson served on the Nolachuckey Mental Health Board.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years: Nancy Wilson; one daughter and son-in-law: Kimberly Wilson Carter and Scott; one son and daughter-in-law: John Waggoner Wilson and Heather; six grandchildren: Charlotte Grace Carter, Victoria Carter, and Miranda, Sara and Emma Wilson; his mother: Ethel Cates Wilson; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Richard Wilson, and Jerry and Donna Wilson; one sister and brother-in-law: Margaret and Ted Pate; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joe and Diane Waggoner, Harold and Ellen Waggoner, and Margaret Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father: Albert Wilson; one brother: James Wilson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Burnice and Margaret Waggoner.
The family will receive friends from 2–6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Larry Wiley officiating. Bill Leibrock will give a eulogy and Teresa McCrary will have prayer.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Burns, Charles Morelock, Bill Dabbs, Bob Baird, Chancellor Douglas Jenkins and Glen Roy Cates.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Holt, Paul Chapman, Rich Jones, Billy Joe McCamey, Avery Ayers, Judge J. Ronnie Greer, Frank Santore Jr., Kidwell King, Greg Eichelman, Judge Alex Pearson, Charles and Vickie Shipley, Grant Reaves, Greg Peilch and Richard Parker.