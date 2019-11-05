John Lee Shelton, 48, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday after a 2-year long struggle with stomach cancer.
John was born Nov. 19, 1970 in Morristown. He spent most of his early years in Greeneville. He was a graduate of Greeneville High School – Class of 1989.
John was employed for 16 years by North American Philips and for 10 years by Parker Hannifin in Greeneville and by Adesa Auto Auction in Fall Branch during his last 2 years.
John will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and generous person who made friends everywhere he went. He was genuine, lovable and unapologetically his unique self.
He loved music and was a huge Kiss fan and collector of Kiss memorabilia. His favorite past times were fishing, collecting and watching movies, University of Tennessee football, going to concerts and enjoying campfires at home with his family and friends. His favorite “color” was Realtree camouflage.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Sis Bradley, and Lee and Lillian Shelton.
He is survived by his wife: Starr Hensley-Shelton; his parents: Jean Shelton Bradley of Fall Branch, and John C. “Chuck” Shelton and stepmother, Mary Jo Shelton of Bristol; a sister: Brandi Shelton of Kingsport and her family, Todd Hartsell and his nephew, Garner Shelton; his mother-in-law: Faye Hensley of Chuckey; three stepchildren: Randall Crip and his wife, Latasia, of Mosheim, Robert Ritchea of Limestone and Janet Showman of Chuckey; four stepchildren: Rileigh Ritchea, Gracie Ritchea, Emily Crisp and Xander Crisp; sister-in-laws: Becky Hensley of Chuckey, and Tammy and Bryan Bowman of Greeneville; a brother-in-law: Burkey Hensley and his wife, Irene, of Chuckey; three stepnieces: Heather and Alex Johnson and their daughter, Izabella, of Louisiana, Sarah Hensley of Chuckey and Tiffany Walker of Greeneville; a special uncle: John Bradley and his wife, Vicki Bradley; and several cousins.
The family expressed a thank you to his doctors, Dr. Dharmen Patel and his staff, and nurses at the Tennessee Cancer Specialist in Greeneville, Dr. Mark Patterson, Dr. William Bridges, Dr. Felix Fernandez, and family doctor and friend, Dr. Brad Strange. They’d also like to thank the medical staff at Laughlin Hospital and John’s friend, Tommy Bennett of Tommy Bennett Window Tinting and ACC for his help and friendship during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations are made to Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund and the American Cancer Society.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church with internment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Lowell Phillips and the Rev. Wade McAmis will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Randall Crisp, Robert Ritchea, Bryan Bowman, Michael Hearl, Burkey Hensley and Tommy Bennett.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at jeffersmortuary@gmail.com.