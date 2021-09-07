John Miller, 73, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully.
John was a business entrepreneur, race car driver and a lifelong resident of Greene County.
John’s life was a testament to helping others with acts of kindness and support.
He was preceded in death by a son: Johnny James Miller; his parents: Emery and JoAnn Miller; and three brothers: Russell, Don and Bill Miller, all of Afton; his nephew: Robert Miller; and his niece: Michelle Miller of Afton.
He is survived by a son: Johnny Miller of Rogersville; Jan Houston and Zackery Babb of Greeneville; one brother and sister-in-law: Charley Miller and Wilma of Greeneville; a sister-in-law: Mrs. Russell (Judy) Miller of Afton; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Betty Childress and Fred of Chuckey, Connie Tipton and David of Chuckey, and Nancy Stout and Don of Orlando, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and several special friends including: Dallas and Jo Arwood of Limestone, and Sharon Cockran of Greeneville.
The viewing will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel.
The graveside service will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
