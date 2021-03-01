John Nicholson, 72, of Greenville, died Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was born May 20, 1948, in Cherokee, Iowa, to the late Alvin and Vernita Nicholson.
John started his ministry in Readstone, Wisconsin, in 1972, he worked 25 years at Ladish Co. Wisconsin. In 1997, he relocated to Greeneville and worked with Huf North America and later retired after 22 years of service.
He attended Minnesota Bible College and later graduated with honors from Cardinal Stritch University with a Bachelor of Science in Business.
He was a member of First Christian Church where he taught Sunday school, attended Thomson Life Group and also served on the board of directors at Flag Branch Community Center.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years: Mary Lynne Nicholson, daughters: Lisa Nicholson of Carrollton, Virginia, Julie Nicholson and husband Marcel Teixeira of Sacremento, California, and Nicole and Mark Babb; a granddaughter: Katelyn Norton of Greeneville; a sister: Sandra and Dick Hanson of Rosemount, Minnesota; a sister-in-law: Rosie Nicholson of Clear Lake, Iowa; a brother: James and Marla Nicholson of Jacksonville, Florida; an aunt: Ruth Hamlin of Arlington, Washington; two sisters-in-law: Minnie and Steve Banks, and Reta and Ricky Darnell; his mother-in-law: Anna Lee Blankenship of Greeneville; several nieces and nephews; his special travel friends: George and Betsy Manis, Jerry and Sandra Osborne, Larry and Donna Coughlin; and a lifelong friend: Bob Verdino.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son: James Eric Nicholson; a brother: Steve Nicholson; and his father-in-law: Bascum Blankenship.
The Nicholson family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevesn Chapel. the Rev. Charles Reese and the Rev. Tyson Hodge will be officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Tommy Skaggs will be officiating.
Pallbearers will include Jonathan Darnell, Ken Worsham, Dylan Worsham, Doug Crum, Ralph Johnson, Drew Thomas, Tommy Tipton and Randy Vanover.
The honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Life-Group and New Hope Christian of Hankins County.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Here 2 There Church Partnership Ministries, P.O. Box 600996, Jacksonville, FL 32260; or to Greene LEAF Foundation, 128 South Main St. Suite No. 211, Greeneville, TN 37743.
