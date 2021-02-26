John Nicholson (Died: Feb. 25, 2021) Feb 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Nicholson, 72, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Man's Passing Leaves ‘Big Gap’ In Lives Of Friends Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Hometown Heroes: Michael Kinser Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.