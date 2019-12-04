John Paul “Buck” Gunter Sr., 83, of Chuckey, the Philadelphia community, died Sunday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Following his military discharge, he went to work for Lockheed and several other factories before becoming a farmer.
He was a Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a father figure to many others.
Survivors include three daughters and one son-in-law: Deborra and Steve Foster, Robin Gunter and Jennifer Whitson; two sons: Dr. John Gunter Jr. and his fiancée: Denise Haivas, and Mark Gunter and his fiancée, Sherina Garland; Dalton Ebbs, whom Mr. and Mrs. Gunter raised as their own; nine grandchildren: Stephen Gunter, Sarah Fiddler, Kalen Gunter, Heather Kemp, Brittany Kemp, Doniele Foster, Jonathon Graham, Alyssa Gunter and Nicholas Whitson; 11 great-grandchildren; five sisters and two brothers-in-law: Josephine Keith, Marjorie and Alton Bradley, Wilma Ricker, Joy and Bill Nunnally, and Linda Sweat; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years: Sandra Anne Moss Gunter in 2017; an infant son; one grandson: Tyler Foster; his parents: Oakley and Ruby Gunter; one sister: Marlene Coffey; and two brothers: Donald Gunter and Claude Junior Gunter.
The family will receive friends from 2–6 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Buford Metcalf officiating.
Interment will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dr. John P. Gunter Jr., Mark Gunter, Stephen Gunter, Jonathon Graham, Phillip Gunter, Kalen Gunter, Chris Gunter, Bobby Keith, Anthony Ricker, Terry Bradley, Timmy Bradley, Corey Sweat, Chad Sweat and Todd Sweat.