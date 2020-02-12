John Paul “Johnny” Rader, 70, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday evening.
He was reared on a farm in the St. James community, a son of the late Melvin Paul and Lorene Conner Rader.
He served four years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
During Johnny’s lifetime he served in many different jobs: farmer, factory worker, car salesman, security and law enforcement. He owned St. James Auto and Boat Sales, was a STIHL Chainsaw dealer, a Johnson Outboard and Boat Dealer, and owned NETSCO (North East Tennessee Security Company). He served as a Deputy Sheriff and was an elected Constable, serving 20 years.
He was past president of the Greene County Law Enforcement Association, past president of the Greene County Young Republicans, a past Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 1990, and a member of the Greene County Honor Guard for more than 20 years. He was a life member of Rader McCravey Post No. 9683 and of Disabled Veterans Association.
Johnny was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed fishing and Monday night Rook.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Kelly and Craig Sommers; one granddaughter and her husband: Kara and Daniel Wedding; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Keith and Diane Rader, and Gary and Pat Rader; one sister and brother-in-law: Nancy and Rommie Goins; special friend and companion: Sharon Cooter; a special uncle: Delbert Conner; a special aunt: Nellie Dodd; several nieces and nephews; and a special loved one, his pet and companion: Toby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special niece, Natisha Goins.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Larry Moore will officiate.
A Military graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard conveying honors. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:50 a.m. at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Johnson, Chad Goins, Michael Rader, Dennis Norton, Rufus Weller, Lowell Phillips and Alton Bradley.
Honorary pallbearers will be all his friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greene County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 804, Greeneville, TN 37744.