John R. Walker, a respected and longtime local builder, passed away Wednesday at the age of 81.
He was a 1958 graduate of Greeneville High School where he was a member of the Greeneville High School Baseball team.
After serving in the Army Reserve, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, to whom he was married and devoted to for 60 years.
John, along with his working partner, Joe Lynch, constructed and renovated homes throughout the community over the course of a career that spanned 55 years. Known for his honesty, diligence, thoughtful approach to construction challenges and a keen eye, John was master of the profession that he enjoyed until the age of 75 when his health prevented further construction. At various times, he would have contracts scheduled years in advance, having acquired a reputation for building quality homes and office buildings. With his business partner of nearly 30 years, Bill Cutshaw, John developed and constructed two local condominium complexes, Park Palace and Tusculum Oaks.
John was faithful to his church, Christ United Methodist Church.
He loved baseball and horses and enjoyed reading and watching westerns. At an early age he developed a passion for horses from his father that continued throughout his life. Though a man of few words, he was a person who enjoyed people. Other favorite past times were his weekly poker games, gathering with friends over a meal and attending GHS football games. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in the west, with Santa Fe, New Mexico, being a particular favorite.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife: Shirley Walker; a daughter: Leigh Ann Walker Mitchell and her husband, Paul; two grandchildren: John Parker Mitchell and Marley Grayson Mitchell; a brother and sisters: Zan Walker, Dan Walker, and Nellie Ann Blevins and her husband, Willard; a special friend of the family: Ray Ortiz; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ragan and Alta Walker; and a brother: George Walker.
The family receive will receive friends from 3-7 pm Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Cynthia Thompson will officiate.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to Cross Anchor Cemetery for the 2 p.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Ray Ortiz, Brian Click, John Blevins, Joe Lynch, Buddy Yonz, Allen Jones, Glennon Brown, Mike Walker and Todd Blevins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.