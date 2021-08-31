John Robert “Bob” Biddle passed on peacefully at his home after a long illness Saturday while holding his wife’s hand.
Bob was a lifetime resident of Greeneville, and a devoted member of the community. His heart was as big as his stories were exaggerated, and he will be deeply missed by many.
Bob’s service to the Town of Greeneville included a term as alderman (1987-89) and 37 years on the Greeneville Planning Commission. He also held the office of president for the Greeneville Home Builders Association (1978-80) and for the Greeneville Exchange Club (1973-74).
In addition to his love and loyalty to the Town of Greeneville, he was also a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
Bob was preceded in death by his father: John Moser Biddle; his mother: Gladys Seneker Biddle; and several beloved aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife: Mitzi Myers Biddle; his son: Robert Christian Biddle; his daughter: Kelly Biddle Golden; his two precious granddaughters: Dharma and Pippa Golden; his brother and sister-in-law: Sam Biddle and Karen Biddle; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Diane and Eddie Jordan; several nieces and a nephew; and his treasured dog: Harry Winston.
As his last wish, Bob donated his remains to Quillen College of Medicine in the hope that his interesting health history could serve to educate others.
Bob’s request for a celebration of his life will be honored Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church where he was a member for 40 years. The family requests that all in attendance wear masks and respect distancing in memory of Bob’s fragile lungs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).