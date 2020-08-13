John Steven Cotts, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is survived by his fiancée: Beverly Hamilton; two sons: David Cotts and Andrew Cotts; two stepchildren: Eunice Ray Hamilton Jr. and Pamela Ann Hamilton-Bivings; stepgrandchildren: Latoya Hamilton and her fiancé, Lance Parkey, Elizabeth Easterly, and Terry Easterly and his fiancée, Carlie Damron; stepgreat-grandchildren: Lexi Hamilton, Andre Easterly and Alijah Easterly; a brother: Tom Cotts; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Amy Schmidt and her spouse, and Susan Dodge and her spouse; several nieces and nephews; and the mother of his children: Terry Cotts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Doris Cotts.
John was a senior mechanical engineer.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Father Joseph Kuzhuphil officiating.
Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family.
