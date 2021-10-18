John Thomas Hicks age 82 of Greeneville passed away Friday at the VA Hospital in Johnson City.
John entered the Marine Corps following ROTC in high school. His proudest achievement in life was serving as a United States Marine, reaching the rank of Master Sargent. Following his retirement, he enjoyed the company of his fellow Marines in the Marine Corps League where they again served as needed. John worked in each office including President. He loved traveling and reading. He and his wife traveled all fifty states. He loved working with children in the Lions Club. With other Lions Club members, he screened young children’s eyes. Eye sight problems were found this way, so that they did not become untreatable as the children grow.
He also served in the Marine Corps League and Fleet Reserve Association. He was a member of the Cannonball Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder with Ministers, Jamie Lively and Andy Blackwelder.
John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sharon L. Hicks; daughters, Kim (Gary) Rich and Teri Hufford; grandchildren and spouses: Kristi (Nina) Gerami, Dan (Jaime) Avery, Tricia (Mark) Deihl, Kathleen (Aaron) Marotta, Andrew and Steven Brecheisen; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Reagan, Reid, Madison (Hunter) Hull, Liam and Silas; great great grandchildren: Lincoln and Emmett. Also surviving are his sister: Kathy (Steve) Wallo; special nieces: Diane and Joanie; sisters-in-law and spouse: Valerie and Norm Brecheisen and Camilla Crick as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the son of the late Walt and Florence Hicks. Preceding him were brother and sister-in-law: Walt, Jr and Nora Hicks as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a step-son: Donald P. Hufford.
At his request, there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, Tennessee 37744.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
