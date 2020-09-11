John W. Faucett (Sept. 9, 2020) Sep 11, 2020 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John W. Faucett, 78, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday evening.Arrangements will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Attracting Notice Of Out-Of-State Property Buyers Cathy Diane Bradley (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Arthur 'Martell' Bible (Died: Sept. 6, 2020) Shawn Evette Dabbs (Died: Sept. 2, 2020) Christopher 'Chris' Heaton (Died: Sept. 5, 2020() Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.