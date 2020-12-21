John Wesley Browning III died Thursday morning at the age of 85.
He was a son of the late John Wesley Browning Jr. and Jennie Russell Browning.
Mr. Browning served in the U.S. Army.
He retired from Pet Dairy and was owner of the former Ham’s Drive In.
Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law: Helen and Bob Phillips; his twin brother: Dr. Russell Leslie Browning; and three nephews: Ken Quillen, Cort Browning and Chad Browning.
In accordance with his with wishes there will be no visitation or service.
A private interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.