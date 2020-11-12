John Whaley, 74, of the Romeo community, passed away Oct. 30 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Linda Whaley; four sons: Benji, Jamie, Stacy and Cody Whaley; one granddaughter: Kara; who was the light of his life; one brother: Howard Whaley; one sister: Kitten (J.C.) Hensley; brothers-in-law: Mike ( Amy) Malone and Bobby Malone; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He retired in 2005 from Maganvox and began working for Greene County Schools in 2006. He was currently working at North Greene and Doak School. He loved his job. He learned the value of a dollar early in life. He brought the neighbors cows in for milking for 25 cents a week. He raised tobacco while working at Magnavox.
There was never a dull moment around this man, fun loving personality and always ready and willing to help anyone in need.
He was a true man of God. A member of Romeo United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School. He loved his church family.
He was our whole world and life without will never be the same. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
There will be no formal services at this time.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.