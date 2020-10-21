John William Conley, 77, passed away peacefully Thursday at his home surrounded by family.
John was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, and served in the U.S. Navy. He held numerous positions in the rubber industry relocating to Oklahoma, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee during his career.
Anyone who knew him could recall his loyalty to The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed following local sports, especially watching his daughter as a Greene Devil.
John enjoyed golfing, working out at the YMCA and his annual baseball gentlemen’s retreats.
John is survived by his wife of forty years: Pam; a daughter: Abby and her fiancé, Austin Box; his sister: Carol Manning, his brothers: Al (Cheryl) Conley and Ben (Peggy) Conley; a sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and special friends that are considered family.
He was a son of the late Benjamin Conley and Olive Greathouse. He was preceded in death by sisters: Nancy Harpold and Thelma Leslie; his brother: Paige Conley; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: John and Joanne Corall.
The family expressed a great appreciation to the dedicated caregivers: Lisa Vine, Sally Bolinger, Angie Hatfield, and Jacoby Adams; Dr. Provance, Dr. Alexander and Dr. Woodbury and their staffs, Amedisys Home Health Care and Amedisys Hospice, and therapists Jason Clark and Dennis Freshour.
At John’s request, his remains were donated to the James Quillen College of Medicine. There will be no formal visitation. A Memorial Mass will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church. All friends are invited to join family at Link Hills Country Club for a luncheon and remembrance starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the YMCA of Greene County or a charity of donor’s choice.