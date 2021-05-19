John William “J.W.” Harris, 94, entered into rest with the Lord Tuesday.
He is a lifelong Christian and life member of Whittenburg United Methodist Church.
He is survived by seven daughters and one son: Dorthy Nicholson of Popular Springs Road, Ann Tobie of Blue Springs Parkway, Patsy Whipkey of Carson St. with whom he made his home, Annette Haynes, Teresa Torstensson, Brenda Finchum of Dandrige, Lois Wilhoit of Snake Hollow Road, and Ricky Davis of Bright Hope Road; two brothers: Luther Harris of Newport and Paul Harris of Chuckey; one sister: Eutella Hickey of Morristown. He also has several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife: Emma Jaenette Harris; his second wife: Mary Mae Harris; his mother and father: Hattie and Dan Harris; brothers: Ralph Blazer, Herman Cutshaw, Carson Harris, Grady Harris and Max Harris; two sons: John Wayne Harris and Billy Davis; and three grandsons: Jeret Burgette, Mason Gass and Matthew Lowery
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services Afton chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with John Pursley and Sam Smith officiating.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Whittenburg United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Tyler Lowery, Jamie Nicholson, David Wilhoit, Bobby Dunbar, Richie Foshie, Robbie Foshie Bragdon, Josh Burgett, Curtis Davis and Jordan Davis.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.