John William Nace, 83, of Dowagiac, Michigan, passed away Wednesday at his son and daughter-in-law’s home in Mosheim.
He is survived by his sons and a daughter-in-law: David and Christine Nace of Mosheim, and Mark of Indiana; sisters: Norma Vanderboegh of Ohio and Nancy Ganong of Florida; special cousins: Sharon and Wayne Hance; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; with special mention to ChristiAnn and Michael Baehr, his granddaughter and her husband, and great-granddaughter, Michelle Baehr, of Madisonville.
At his request, he is being cremated and the family is planning a celebration of life memorial in Spring 2022 in Dowagiac.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Silver Creek United Methodist Church, 31994 Middle Crossing Road, Dowagiac, MI 49047
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.