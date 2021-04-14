HEPHZIBAH, GA – John Woodruff Pressler, 70, husband of Debra Hartman Pressler, entered into rest Thursday at Augusta University Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Betty Marsh Pressler. He was a retired veteran of U.S. Army.
Mr. Pressler was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Hephzibah.
Other survivors include his children, Christa (Vince) Brumitt and John Pressler, III, both of Hephzibah; his father-in-law and his wife: Arthur and Joyce Hartman of Greeneville; sisters, Donna (David) Dalzell of East Pittsburgh, PA and Betty (David) Malloy of Pittsburgh, PA; five grandchildren, Michael Brumitt, Ashely (Shawn) Sprouse, Jessica Brumitt, Shelby Brumitt, John Pressler, IV and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Robert and Betty Pressler; and his mother-in-law: Ann Broyles Hartman.
The family received friends Monday at Chance and Hydrick Funeral Home, Augusta, Georgia.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hephzibah. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Heart Association.