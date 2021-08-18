Johnathan Charles Jones, 45, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He was a graduate of North Greene High School and a master machinist.
He had attended Brittontown Church.
Survivors include his mother: Wanda Jones; his father: Nathan Jones; a brother: Chance Jones; his girlfriend: Angelia Dawn Cutshall; and his four legged children: Smoky, Floppers and Sugar.
At his request his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.