KINGSPORT — Johnnie Armstrong, 87, of Chuckey, Bethany community, went to be with the Lord Sunday.
Johnnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of The American Legion Post No. 3/265.
He was a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church.
He had retired in 1989 following 38 years of service with Rockwell Enterprises.
Johnnie was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis and Odle Armstrong McAmis; his stepfather: I.R. “Rufe” McAmis.
He is survived by several cousins; and special friends: Terry, Lowanda and Junior Dawson, and Gene Hood.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bethany FWB Church Cemetery with Pastor Roger Free and Bill Reed officiating.
Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 3/265.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday school class at Bethany FWB Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany FWBC Cemetery Fund, c/o Phyllis White, 1720 Foxtail Lane, Kingsport, TN 37660.
