Johnnie Edwin Odom, born Aug. 21, 1944, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, passed peacefully Friday surrounded by family.
He was a Parkinson’s warrior, and fought hard until the end.
He is survived and terribly missed by his “ex” wife: Beverly Odom, who held his hand until the very end; his children: John Odom and his wife, Jesula, Rachel England and her husband, Steven, David Odom and his fiancée, Morgan; gis grandchildren: Daniel Raulerson and his wife, Danielle, Johnnie Raulerson and his fiancée, Jenna, Jacob Raulerson and his girlfriend, Mary, Kevin Odom and his fiancée, Clarissa, Tevin Merone, Belinda Merone and Samantha Odom; his great-grandchildren: Jason Dupree, Lilianna Miller and Ava Raulerson; several nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly, and special friends: Uncle Bob, Kimmie and Jim.
The family expressed a special thanks to Avalon hospice, for the extraordinary care. He loved his “favorite girlfriend,” Deana, and his nurse, Erica.
He was preceded in death by his parents: E.A. and Ruth Odom; his daughter: Janee Odom; his sisters: Vern, Pat, Shirlene, Dorothy and Elaine; and two very special nieces: P.J. and Shelly.
Per his request, there will be no formal visitation. His body was donated to science, via Restore Life.
A celebration of life will be November 28 at the farm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Restore Life.