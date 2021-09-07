Johnnie Fowler Douthat (Died: Sept. 7, 2021) Sep 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnnie Fowler Douthat, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnnie Fowler Douthat Funeral Home Pass Away Johnson City Medical Center Arrangement Mohawk Recommended for you Trending Now Greeneville 'Wedding Of The Summer' Held Sunday Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Blake 'Andy' Barham Enters 2022 Race For Sheriff John Robert 'Bob' Biddle (Died: Aug. 28, 2021) Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.