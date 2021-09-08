Johnnie Fowler Douthat, 89, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 9, 1931, in Hamblen County, a daughter of the late Isaac and Ethel Fowler.
She was a retired secretary from McDonald School.
She a member of Concord Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Debbie Douthat; one daughter-in-law: Beth Douthat; and four grandchildren: Luke, Sarah, Rebecca and Jonathon Douthat, all of Mohawk; two sisters: Margaret Gardner of Morristown and Beulah Purgason of Ohio; one brother and sister-in-law: Louis and Mary Fowler of Newport; several nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law: Gearlene Horner of Jefferson City; and special caregivers: Karen Gilland, and Kathy and Jerry Adams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years: J.W. Douthat in 2017; her son: Mark E. Douthat in 2014; three sisters: Juanita Stroud, Mae Knight and Jewel Harvin; and three brothers: Alonzo Fowler and two infants.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Larry Jones and the Rev. Richard Long will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Luke Douthat, Jonathon Douthat, Phil Fowler, Tim Stroud, John Styke and Jerry Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Cemetery Fund, c/o Bob Kesterson, 2137 Smelcer Road, Mohawk, TN 37810.