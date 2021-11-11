Johnnie Irene Wisecarver, 86, a lifelong resident of Parrottsville, passed away Tuesday at her daughter’s home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years: Jack Wisecarver, who has been patiently waiting for her to join him; her parents: John and Jessie Smith; and sisters-in-law: Janice Stroud, Nina Wisecarver, Lois Wisecarver and Thelma Wisecarver.
She is survived by her daughter: Johnalee Coffey and son-in-law, Daniel Coffey, of the home; granddaughters: Rachel (Greg) Harmon and Erica (Stephen) Embry, and the apples of her eye; her great-grandchildren: Aiden and Liam Harmon, and Madison Embry; brothers-in-law: Clyde Wisecarver, Fred Wisecarver, Junior Wisecarver and Marvin Stroud; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Her family expresses a thank you to her very special caregivers, Shawnee Driskill and Doris Ellison for the love and care they gave to her. Also, a special thanks to all of the Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice members that cared for her.
Johnnie never met a stranger, loved everyone, and found joy in everything that God created. Her greatest joy in life was sharing Jesus with everyone she came in contact with, teaching children Sunday school classes and actively attending church as long as her health permitted.
Johnnie had many jobs in her lifetime and took pride in every one of them. She retired from the Agricultural Extension Office of Cocke County in Newport. After retirement, she was a substitute teacher for many years in the Cocke County School System where she was known as Mamaw. She truly loved each and every child.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Southside Baptist Church or to the youth group at the church of the donor’s choice.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Manes Chapel with Dr. Charlie Boggan and Dr. Don Smith officiating.
Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Harned’s Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.