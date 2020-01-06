MORRISTOWN — Johnnie Jannelle Jones died peacefully at her home in Greeneville.
Family includes a son: Jonathan Edens; a daughter: Muriel Edens and son-in-law, Michael Oppenheim; a grandson: Cole McMahon; a brother-in-law: Fay Johnson; a niece: Paula Johnson; a grandniece: Christy Johnson; and special friends: Lucille Harrison, Kenny Harrison, Jenni Schaming and Joyce Dunn.
Jannelle was preceded in death by her parents: John P. Jones and Almeda Fanning Jones; a sister: Patricia Jones Johnson; and a nephew: Greg Johnson.
Jannelle was a retired teacher of the Greene County School system teaching at Chuckey Elementary, Doak Elementary and Chuckey-Doak High School. She received her undergraduate degree from Tusculumn College and her master’s degree from East Tennesse State University.
Jannelle was a lifelong member of Zion Presbyterian Church where she was baptized March 27, 1949. She served as president of the Zion FCE as well as treasurer of the church.
A memorial service will be Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church with a reception in the fellowship hall to follow. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Kenny Harrison, 111 College View Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745.
Arrangements provided by Alder Funeral Home.