Johnnie L. “J.B.” Renner went to be with the Lord Friday afternoon while at Johnson City Medical Center. He was 89 years old.
After serving his country in the Korean War, he was employed by the Cherokee National Forestry. Additionally, J.B. was a farmer, a builder of log homes, and a craftsman of woodworking.
J.B. deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a devoted, lifetime member of Mt. Olivet Church of Christ.
J.B. is survived by his five adored daughters and son-in-laws as well as his cherished son and daughter-in-law: Mettra and Alford Taylor, Elaine and Justin Copp, Mary Ruth and Winzo Rice, Rintha and Tom Knittel, Elizabeth and A.D. Frye, and Johnnie and Jill Renner; three sister-in-laws Cecil Renner, Lorene Renner and Marie Brown; 12 grandchildren: Rachel Waddell, A.J. Taylor, Ayla Morgan, J.F. Copp, Hannah Mrazik, Shawana Trammel, Amanda Rice-Hawk, Sasha Baxter, Megan Trent, Rebecca Rhodes, Kayla Holley and Caleb Renner; 16 great-grandchildren: Taylor Waddell, Trent Waddell, Teagan Waddell, Cadence Waddell, Rhett Waddell, Case Morgan, Persephone Mrazik, Damian Burrell, Aidan Trammel, Xandyr Trammel, Silas Hawk, Felix Hawk, Asa Hawk, Sadie Trent, Zoe Baxter and Magnolia Holley; a dear family friend: Maline Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years: Irene Dixon Renner; his parents: John and Mary Belle Renner; sisters and brother-in-laws: Nell and Jr. Tweed, Mettra and Godfrey Anderson, Myrtle and Tom Crocker, Catherine and Frank Wiemer, Frances and Percy Taylor, Mable and Lethiel Ottinger, and Hassie and Alvie Holt; and brothers and sister-in-laws: Carl and Isabelle Renner, Robert Renner, Humphrey Renner, Orville and Elsie Renner, and Paul Renner.
The family will be receiving friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Chapel with Milton Mathers officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill to join the procession to the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Tom Knittel, A.D. Frye, Caleb Renner, A.J. Taylor, Brian Hawk and Cory Rhodes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be J.F. Copp, Wesley Holt, Arlin Holt, Winzo Rice, Alford Taylor, Justin Copp, Danny Cutshall and Ronald Householder
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.