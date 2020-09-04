Johnnie Thomas “Tommy” Carroll, of Morning Pointe of Greeneville, died Tuesday.
Tommy was born March 22, 1931, in Johnson City.
He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Tommy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville, where he was active in the Men’s Bible Class as well as Men’s Breakfast as long as his health permitted.
Tommy attended Greeneville High School until his junior year when his family moved to Miami, Florida, where he met his future wife, Idabelle Latham. The family returned to Greeneville and Tommy graduated from Greeneville High School.
In 1951, Tommy joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed near Washington DC; he later served in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Tommy spent most of his career in the food service business. He began his career as a carhop at the Blue Bird Soda Grill, moved to cook position, and was an assistant manager when the Blue Bird was sold. Tommy then became manager at Link Hills Country Club. He retired Laughlin Memorial Hospital as food service director in 1995.
Tommy’s hobbies included fishing, camping and golfing. His caring for people and animals brought much happiness to his life. He will be remembered by his smile and infectious laugh.
Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law: Johnene Galloway, and Jama and Mike Garner, all of Greeneville; a granddaughter: Gina Gibbs and her husband, Nathan; a great-grandson: Ezra Gibbs; and Kathy Boyd whom he thought of as a daughter.
Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by his parents: Johnnie Thomas Carroll and Olgie Renner Carroll; his wife: Idabelle Carroll; and a son-in-law: Louis Joe Galloway.
The body will lie in state from noon until 7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for those who wish to pay their respects.
Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Rev. Todd Jenkins will officiate. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will be Ben Brooks, John Cartwright, Jama Garner, Mike Garner, Nathan Gibbs and Mark Russell.
Honorary pallbearers will Leon Bell, Pete Bowers, Bill Flick, Buddy Godwin, Monty Hale, Bill Moss, Clyde Williams, Ron Woods, Dr. Joseph Austin, Dr. William Smead, the staff of Summit Medical Group, the staff at Greeneville Eye Clinic, Johnson City Nephrology, the staff of Mountain Home Veterans Affairs, the staff of Morning Pointe of Greeneville, and DaVita Dialysis staff.
Memorial gifts should be made to First Presbyterian Church or to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.