Johnny B. Smith, 63, of Greenville, passed away Saturday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He was a member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
He retired from Donaldson Industry.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 33 years: Rhonda Smith; two wonderful daughters: Jessica Smith and Heather (Curtis) Hatfield’ a very special grandson: Christian “Johnny Lee” Hatfield; a grandson: C.J. Hatfield; a beautiful granddaughter: Violet Rose Hatfield; brothers: Edgar (Jan) Smith, Guy “Eddie” Smith, James (Teresa) Smith and Joe (Missy) Smith; sister: Sherry (John) Ausmus; special nieces: Kaitlyn Smith and Lisa Smith; a special nephew: Guy Delane (Cassie) Smith; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Guy and Billie Margean Smith; a brother: Mike Smith; and a sister-in-law: Etta Dean Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Donald Swatzell officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.