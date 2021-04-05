Johnny Britton (Died: April 3, 2021) Apr 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnny Britton, 81, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday evening at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Former Stan's Building Purchased For New Southern Craft BBQ Location New Family-Style Restaurant Owners Hope To Aid Community Alicia Annette Arrington (Died: March 28, 2021) Clyde B. Peters (Died: March 27, 2021) ‘Taste of Greeneville’ Set To Return May 4 Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.