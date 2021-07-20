Johnny Carrol Pickering, 74, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
John joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California, from 1965-69. He was on several ships including the Intrepid and Forrestal in the Gulf of Tonka.
John graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1976 while working fulltime at Formex/Weavexx and later retired from there after 38 years.
He had a real passion for golf and played three to five days a week with a great group of guys.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Hilda Ricker Pickering of Greeneville; a daughter: Heather Carter; and a son and daughter-in-law: Jonathan and Tiffany Pickering of Johnson City; and three grandchildren: Kaylee and Bella Pickering, and Hannah Carter; a very special sister: Irma Miller of Greeneville; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Pickering of Greeneville, and Margaret Pickering of Tampa, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.
John was a son of the late Alex and Ruth Blevins Pickering and was preceded in death by two brothers: Levi Pickering, James Pickering and Ronald Pickering; a sister: Anna Beth Dixon; and a brother-in-law: Kenneth Miller and Paul Dixon.
There will be no formal visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org/donate or call 1-800-478-5833.
A special thank you from the family, to the nursing staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East, that were caring for him on the morning of his passing for their kindness and compassion.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.