Johnny D. Williams, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Mary F. Williams; his five children and their spouses: Robin R. and Wayne Crum, Mark Williams, Mary Ann and Steve Jennings, Johnny “Pete” and Eva “Sissy” Williams, and Jason S. and Alice Williams; 10 grandchildren and their spouses: Timothy and Misty Crum, Anthony W. and Nicki Crum, Jonathan and April Crum, Molly A. Henley, Stephen A. Jennings, Johnny and Lindsey Williams, Michael Williams, Elizabeth and Zack Gritzmaker, Shyla Williams and Andrew Williams; 12 great-grandchildren; his mother: Ruth Hoard; a sister: Betty R. West; a brother: James E. Williams; a stepsister: Jackie Hoard; and a special friend: David Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his father: Johnny D. Williams Sr.; a sister: Patricia A. Hoard; and two great-grandchildren: Hunter Blake Crum and Abby Leeann Jennings.
The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service which follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Walter Moore officiating.
Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be David Monroe, Mike McDonald, Steven Lowe, Zack Gritzmaker, Stephen Jennings and Jimmy Thach.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren, the staff of Amedysis Hospice and the fourth floor nursing staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East.