Johnny Dale Arrowood, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday morning at home after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born July 5, 1950.
He graduated from Greeneville High School in 1968 and attended Kansas State University and Tusculum College.
John was a devoted husband, father, Pop Pop and son.
He was a dedicated baker for many years. He loved his business, Peggy Ann Bakery and serving the East Tennessee community by making donuts, pastries and desserts of all kind. He was a member of Retail Bakers of America and Southeastern Retail Bakers of America and served on the board of SRBA for many years. He helped others grow their business by teaching and sharing his great knowledge of the bakery industry.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years: Imogene Arrowood; two daughters and sons-in-law; Holly and Josh Quillen, and Stacy and Will Martin; a daughter-in-law: Aubrey Arrowood; his grandchildren: Brady and Carson John Quillen, Tristan and Katelynn Easterly, Jax and Emery Martin, and Bailee, William and Juliet; his mother: Peggy Ann Arrowood; mother-in-law: Mary Barton; a sister-in-law that was like his own sister: Patsy Sturgill and James; five brothers-in-law: Robert and Tammy Barton Sr., Ronald and Loretta Barton, Jimmy and Kathy Barton, Billy and Patsy Barton, and Michael Barton; and special friends, Cotton and Mary Broyles, Johnny Walton and Patty Bergquist.
He was preceded in death by his father: William “Bill” Arrowood; a son: Jason Arrowood; his father-in-law: Robert Barton; and special friend: Ron “Bro” Bergquist.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 8:15 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to Graceland Memorial Gardens for the 9 a.m. committal service.
The family expressed a special thanks to Dr. Brad Strange and his office, the nurses and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice group, Karen Gilmore, Jackie & Robin Quillen, Patty Bergquist, the bakery family, and many more neighbors, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Josh, Brady, & Carson John Quillen, Will Martin, Tristan Easterly and Tim Decker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cotton Broyles, Johnny Walton, Heath Pruitt, Dr. Brad Strange, Michael Barton and Robert “Robin” Hodges III.