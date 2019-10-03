Johnny “Dale” Foshie Jr., 53, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at his home.
Dale was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many. He will be sadly missed.
He was a well-known local electrician, who worked with his dad at Foshie Electric.
He is survived by his daughter: Nachea Foshie; his son: Kalub Foshie; grandchildren: Kinsley and Joey Hickerson, Blaysen Vega, Ayden Foshie, Josh Bolduc and Jazmin Foshie; his father and stepmother: Johnny and Diane Foshie; a sister and brother-in-law: Adreana and Doug Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father: Nell and Charles Ramsey; a sister: Annette Fillers; a brother-in-law: Stacey Fillers; and his grandparents: Dorothy and Arnie Miser, and Lula and Carson Foshie.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Hubert Metcalf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
