Johnny Gregg, 74, of Greeneville, formerly of Afton, passed away Sunday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Johnny retired with 31 years of service from SoPakCo. He also worked for Greeneville City Schools and was manager at Kinser Park.
He was a member of Afton United Methodist Church where he served on several committees.
Survivors include his wife: Jeanette Mitchell Gregg; three children: Jeffrey (Terry) Gregg of Georgia, Tony (Teresa) Gregg of Afton and Tyler Gregg of Chuckey; two stepchildren: Robert (Tammy) Gosnell of Afton and Holli (Alvero) Gosnell of Rogersville; grandchildren: Bobby (Nikki) Gregg, Brittany (Jimmy) Tipton, Mikhayla Gosnell, Mauricio Gosnell, Emma Gosnell and Autumn Gosnell; great-grandchildren: Kolben Gregg, Keeseton Gregg, Kreeden Gregg and Kamlyn Gregg; two brothers: Lawrence Gregg of Greeneville and Michael Gregg of Kingsport; and four sisters: Linda Keys of Jonesborough, Jean Bowers and Elizabeth McGill, both of Greeneville, and Kathy Bailey of Piney Flats.
He was a son of the late Johnny and Nancy Gregg. He was preceded in death by a brother: Timothy Wayne Gregg; a grandson: Jarred Gregg; a nephew: John Long; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Stone Dam Cemetery. The Rev. Richard Ballard will officiate. The family asks that those attending wear a facial covering and observe social distancing guidelines. There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Gregg, Robert Gosnell, Gary Fullen, Rocky Belt and Vernon Kirk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Afton United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Combs, 122 College Hills Dr., Greeneville, TN 37745; or Stone Dam Cemetery Association, c/o Jennifer Teague, 3405 Old Stage Rd, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.