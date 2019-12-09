MORRISTOWN — Johnny Harold Long, 77, of Morristown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
He was a member of Cherokee Heights Baptist Church.
Mr. Long was preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Essie Long; sisters: Irene Williams and Maxine Lee; and a brother: Charles Long.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Sandra Long; a son and daughter-in-law: Derek and Rhonda Long; and his granddaughter: Alli Long.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m. in Westside Chapel with the Rev. Mike Henegar and the Rev. Ken Cole officiating.
Family and friends will meet for an 11 a.m. Tuesday graveside service at Hamblen Memory Gardens.