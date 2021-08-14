Johnny Jarnagin, 65, of Bulls Gap, passed away Wednesday after a valiant battle with heart and kidney disease.
Johnny loved all his family and friends, which also included his church family. There are too many people to list without the fear of missing someone.
Johnny held many jobs over the years and was skilled in many trades but his favorite was mechanic and body work, at which he was a master. He loved building cars, looking at cars and talking about cars.
Many special thanks to Saprina Fender, FNP, who was a friend and a champion for Johnny. Saprina worked to figure out what medical issues he had and treated him and also put him in the right direction to specialist. Saprina is selfless with her time and attention to all of her patients and is the most compassionate and kind person you could ever ask for.
Thank you to all of his doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. In particular this would include the Heart Center and ICU nurses who gave Johnny several more quality years than he would have had. The staff at Vanderbilt are like Saprina Fender, being without exception, the most caring, gentle, skilled and professional medical staff.
At the end of Johnny’s life on this earth, he chose to be an organ donor to give to other people the gift of life and/or increased quality of life. Johnny has requested no visitation or services.
In lieu of flowers, food, etc., Johnny asked for everyone to assist others with advanced heart and kidney disease with transportation to appointments or other needs they may have.
To Johnny’s many friends in the car and car show community, please remember how much he loved it when you attend your next car show.
Thank you to everyone over the last several years who has supported, assisted and encouraged Johnny during his illness.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.